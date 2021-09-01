Flames rip through Wilkes-Barre home

A home is destroyed after a Saturday morning fire.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — UPDATE:

The Wilkes-Barre fire chief told Newswatch 16 nine people were displaced. The fire started in a double-block home and spread to a single-family home. There were no injuries. The Red Cross is assisting the families.

Original Story:

A home is destroyed after a fire in Wilkes-Barre. Flames ripped through the home on the 100 block of Waller Street just before noon Saturday.

Firefighters from Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding area were fighting the blaze.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.