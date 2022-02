The fire started in a home in West Pittston Friday morning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in West Pittston Friday morning.

It started around 8 a.m. in the 800 block of Foundry Street.

Firefighters said one man lives there and was not home at the time.

Crews from Pittston, West Pittston, Avoca, Exeter, Duryea, and Hughestown responded.

There is no word on what started the fire.