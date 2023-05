Flames broke out around 9 p.m. Tuesday night along West Union Street.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Fire destroyed a vacant home in Luzerne County Tuesday night.

Flames broke out around 9 p.m. along the 200 block of West Union Street in Nanticoke.

Fire crews worked for more than an hour extinguishing the flames.

Officials say the fire originated in the basement of the home, but the exact cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported after the fire in Luzerne County.