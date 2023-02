Flames broke out around noon Tuesday at the home along Whisper Drive in Foster Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a family's dogs were rescued after fire damaged their home Tuesday afternoon.

Flames broke out at the place along Whisper Driver in Foster Township around noon.

Crews say no one was home at the time, but four dogs were rescued.

One of the dogs had to be treated with oxygen.

Fire crews say most of the damage was contained to the kitchen of the home in Luzerne County.