Home damaged by fire in Luzerne County

Flames broke out shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday morning along River Road in Jenkins Township.

A passerby noticed the fire and called first responders to the home along River Road in Jenkins Township just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The fire started on the first floor and quickly spread to the second.

Officials say the home was undergoing remodeling and no one was home at the time of the fire.

A State Police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire in Luzerne County.