Home damaged by fire in Hazle Township

The fire started after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A home on Christine Road in Hazle Township was damaged by flames on Saturday night.

According to fire officials, the fire began on the first floor in the rear of the home.

One couple was home at the time.

They were able to make it out safely with their pets.

No injuries were sustained.

According to officials, they are unsure if the home is salvageable or not due to heavy smoke and water damage throughout the home.

It is unclear if the couple will utilize the Red Cross or stay somewhere else.