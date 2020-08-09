Holy Redeemer goes "all virtual" with a new start date

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The start the new school year is delayed at a Catholic school in Luzerne County because of COVID-19.
Holy Redeemer sent a letter to parents that a person involved with the school has tested positive for coronavirus.
Health officials are recommending people who may have come into contact with this person at the school last week self-quarantine.
All instruction at Holy Redeemer will begin next Monday virtually.
The start of any in-person classes has been pushed back until at least September 21st.