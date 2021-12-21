Holiday travel rush begins

Airports are busy here at home and throughout the country, as people prioritize seeing family this holiday season.

AVOCA, Pa. — From now until Christmas day, officials at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport say you can expect it to be busy.

"For the most part, Christmas Day doesn't have a lot of customers because people are where they want to go. And then what will happen is, it'll increase," said Carl Beardsley, the airport's executive director.

The increase into the new year happens as people leave their families and head home.

Some folks traveling to our area this week tell Newswatch 16 it's busy everywhere.

Laura Camacho took three planes to get here from Mexico to visit with her 4-month old nephew for the holiday. She said the coronavirus was on her mind.

"It was super crowded. And again, you need to be really cautious about washing your hands," said Camacho.

But travelers are making family visits a priority this holiday season and doing what they can to stay safe.

"It is a different age," said Karen Blye-McAbee of Montrose. "And so, we have to wear our masks and just try to get there. That's all. That's all I want to do."

"Seeing family and a lot of good food and fun," Don Coyer, a Dunmore native, said is his priority.

"Whatever it takes actually to get here, yeah," says Camacho.

"So, this is the first time that I've actually traveled since corona started. And it wasn't crazy. Everyone on my flight was very respectful. Everyone had their masks on no problems," explained Sara Tylutki, a Factoryville native.

"There's risks," said Coyer. "It's something we're just going to have to learn to live with and following, you know, all kinds of direction, it's given out all the time but no problems."

Officials ask that you please follow the masking policies to avoid travel delays. They also recommend coming early to make up for any issues that may arise this holiday season.

A reminder about presents in checked luggage: airport officials say to wrap your gifts when you get to your destination. Any wrapped presents will need to be opened up and inspected by TSA.