Holiday market opens in Hazleton

Vendors lined the walls inside the new Hayden Family Center with their crafts, jewelry, and food items.

HAZLETON, Pa. — The Downtown Hazleton Alliance opened its holiday night market Friday.

There were activity stations for the kids and musical performances.

Social distancing protocols were in place.

Organizers say they were surprised by the turnout.

"I mean it's a massive success, a massive turnout, unlike anything we've ever expected truly. It's very nice, tons of people showed up. It seems to have made a big commotion," said Jeremiah Matias, organizer.