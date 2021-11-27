Holiday market held at Forty Fort cemetery

The event on Saturday combined community events with some local history.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — It's an unusual place to do your holiday shopping in Luzerne County.

Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours hosted a holiday market at Memorial Park inside Forty Fort Cemetery.

There were more than 40 local vendors, food trucks, and even carolers to get you into the holiday spirit at the market.

And of course, no holiday market would be complete without a visit from the big man in red.

Organizers say they hope to get people engaged in community events while also learning the history of the Wyoming Valley.

"We hope that it does become a tradition. We get a larger tree; maybe next year we'll have more people come out and you know, a crowd is pretty good for a cold day," said John and Keriann Balucha with Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours.

After shopping around for presents, the Christmas tree was lit for the season in Forty Fort.