Christmas decorating in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — It was a holiday scene in part of Luzerne County Saturday morning.
Downtown Pittston got a holiday makeover as well.
Volunteers worked to place banners and wreaths along Main Street.
The Mayor says it's important to keep up traditions, especially this year.
"I think the more things that we could do that are typical and look like we're on track in a calendar year I think are important. So, getting the wreaths out I think you know the holiday season especially this one, regardless of your faith, I think is a message of hope and moving forward," said Michael Lombardo, Mayor.
Also in the spirit, the downtown Pittston Partnership is hosting a City Holiday Decorating Contest.
For more information on that click HERE.