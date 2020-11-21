x
Luzerne County

Holiday craft market showcases handmade gifts

The empty Sears in the Wyoming Valley Mall was filled with shoppers once again.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If you were looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping, there was a holiday craft show Saturday in Luzerne County. 

The show started on Saturday from 11 to 5 and continues Sunday from 12 to 5. 

Shoppers were able to find something for everyone with handmade jewelry, soaps, and even locally made chocolate.

The event was hosted in the old Sears store in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

For more information and a full list of vendors, check out the event page on Facebook.  