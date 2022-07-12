Holiday celebration kicks off the holiday season in Hazleton

About 200 people showed up for the Christmas tree lighting in front of city hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAZLETON, Pa. — What a night to ring in the holiday season.

Hazleton threw its holiday celebration complete with food trucks and a holiday vendor market.

About 200 people showed up for the Christmas tree lighting in front of city hall.

"Oh it's wonderful, great to see everybody get together, um my husband is a city firefighter so he brings out a long and it's great to get a family together and the people from Hazleton," said Cassandra Floyd, Hazleton.

Of course, we can't forget one of the main highlights, Santa stopped by on a fire truck Wednesday night in Hazleton.