Holding out hope for fruit harvest

Fruit farmers are keeping a close eye on the upcoming cold temperatures, and it's not the first time this year things have gone wrong for their crops

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Fruit farmers tell us the rollercoaster of temperatures this spring has hurt the crop, but not completely. They're hoping that we can get through the next couple of weeks.

This is always a stressful time of year for the Hellers at their orchard in Wapwallopen, especially when faced with the realities left behind by recent changes in temperatures.

"All fruit crops are hurt to some extent, variety dependent," said Greg Heller.

Heller says this time last month, his McIntosh trees went through something he'd never seen before – cold damage just days after dormancy.

"This goes back to March 28. It was very cold. And there was just a little green showing, and they stopped in their tracks."

Heller says these apple trees will find a way to bear fruit, even if it is on new growth, with might lead to a smaller harvest.

There is not a lot he can do. He's hoping the wind keeps the air on the hill mixed enough to keep the buds alive. If it's a calm cold, he has tools he can use to save the buds as best he can.

"Oftentimes, there's an inversion, and it's about 30 feet high," Heller explained. "There's warmer air there. If you mix up the air like you would on a (night like) tonight, it's going to be windy; it's mixed up. You can gain a few degrees, and usually, that's all you need is a few degrees."

Heller says the situation he sees at his orchard in southern Luzerne County is similar to the stories he's hearing from growers across the mid-Atlantic region. He predicts, like so many things we've seen lately, we could be seeing a shortage of local apples and peaches come harvest time, but they will do their best to provide at the farm stand this year.