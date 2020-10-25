Hockey players raising money for cancer research

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Junior Knights held a fundraiser Saturday at Revolution Ice Centre near Pittston.



There were basket raffles, a truck or treat event and a 50-50.



Money from the event will go to the October Saves Goalie Challenge.

The organization helps fund pediatric and women's cancer research.



Knight player Aidan Green has been fundraising for the organization for the last 4 years.