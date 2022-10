A library in West Pittston hosted a presentation on the history of the borough's Hose Company #1 and the Goodwill Hose Company.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A program brought the heat to the West Pittston Library Monday night, and it was all about firefighters.

The West Pittston Historical Society highlighted the history of the borough's Hose Company Number 1 and the Goodwill Hose Company.

The presentation included historic photos of the original firehouse and showed equipment firefighters here in Luzerne County used to use.