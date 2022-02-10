Historical fall festival in Luzerne County

WYOMING, Pa. — The festival at the Swetland Homestead in Wyoming featured crafters who showed their skills in wood carving, wheat weaving, blacksmithing, and much more.
There were also demonstrations of soap making and quilting.
Organizers say it's a great learning experience for everyone.
I mean, it's one thing to sit down and read about something in a book. It's another thing to see a picture of it, but to actually see someone do it and explain it and be able to ask questions of them while they do it, it just takes the experience to a whole other level, and it really helps you learn," said Mark Ricetti Jr., Luzerne Historical Society Director.
Organizers plan to hold the event again next year in Luzerne County.
