The annual festival featured craft and food vendors, with all proceeds going toward the site's preservation.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Folks in Luzerne County are celebrating the fall season.

The Historic Brainerd Church on Main Street in Sugarloaf Township held its annual fall festival on Sunday.

The festival included many different kinds of crafters and food. There was also a yard sale, plus tours of the church and school house.

Proceeds from the festival will go toward preserving the site in Luzerne County.