LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A high school in Luzerne County was dismissed early Friday because of an odor.

The smell was first discovered just before 8 a.m. Friday morning at Lake Lehman High School.

Students were sent to the football stadium, and a short time later, the district sent a message to parents saying for the safety of students, school would be dismissed.

There's no word on exactly what was causing the odor or if the issue has been resolved.