High school seniors to miss out on traditions

Many seniors say they're going to miss senior prom, especially since many already bought their dresses.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. —

Governor Wolf has announced that schools will not reopen this year... which many high school seniors are upset to hear.

"I know that there's a pandemic going on, I know people are losing their lives every single day and I know I can speak with a lot of seniors who feel the exact same way, we do know what's going on, but also it's not just graduation, it's not just a senior year, it's not something stupid, it's something we waited our whole lives to do and that's just being taken away from us," said Raven Bozek, a senior at Coughlin High School.

"It was a lot of sadness because um you know a lot of the traditions of senior year happen at the end so it just kind of felt like a sense of loss for all that time with your friends and your teachers like those last moments high school so that's just like what we're feeling, but we're trying to make the best of it," added Marissa Jason, Holy Redeemer senior.

Many seniors, like Alyson Price of Holy Redeemer, said they're going to miss senior prom, especially since many already bought their dresses.

"It breaks my heart that like it had to happen to us but we're still trying to make the best out of the situation," Price said.

These seniors hope this will help them bond with other members of the same class when they go off to college next year.

"It's different so I'm glad that we're trying to stay safe but it's just going to be a unique story," Cloe Mazzatosta, senior at Holy Redeemer, said. "I feel like, it's going to be unique to us, no one else has dealt with it this way so it's just kind of sad but it's special to us."