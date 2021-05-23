High school music department hosts outdoor concert for community

The event included live music, food vendors, basket raffles, and 50/50 chances.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Music filled the air on Sunday night in one part of Luzerne County.

The Wyoming Valley West High School Music Department held its first-ever Rain or Shine Spring Program.

Members of the high school band and high school orchestra took turns performing throughout the day.

The school's choir instructor says it's great to have these young musicians back in person.

"Just getting over the end of the pandemic, I think we're on the way out. I can see they're so excited to do real-life singing, real-life music, real-life communication, and artist-ship," said Justin Davis, Wyoming Valley West choir teacher.