High hopes at harvest festival in Luzerne County

The Dallas Harvest Festival celebrated its 20th year on Sunday at Dallas High School.

DALLAS, Pa. — Sunday marked the 20th year for a harvest festival in Luzerne County.

Folks at the Dallas Harvest Festival at Dallas High School in the township say this crowd was bigger than last year.

There were plenty of things to check out, like pumpkins, fire truck rides for children, several craft vendors, a petting zoo and performances from area dance and vocal groups.

Non-profits fundraising at the festival say events like these are especially important since other efforts were washed away in this month’s severe weather.

“Absolutely we come here and set up our booth after the fair,” said Beverly Atherholt, Dallas Kiwanis Club Treasurer. “And this year is it more important than ever because our poor fair got washed away and our fair family is suffering especially, Brenda and Alan Pugh."