Heritage festival held at state park in Luzerne County

WYOMING, Pa. — Frances Slocum State Park hosted its annual Heritage and Fall Festival Sunday.

Speakers told the history and story behind the park, and there was live entertainment.

There were also multiple demonstrations of wool-spinning and cider-making, as well as animals.

Folks at the festival say seeing how things used to be made is eye-opening.

"It's a great perspective, seeing how things were done back in the day, how they're still done by a select few, it's great to see where all our basic necessities come from," said Logan Cary, Larksville.

The festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County.