A helping hand for those struggling with addiction in Luzerne County

After losing many loved ones to addiction, a father and daughter in Wilkes-Barre are reaching out to the community, hoping their losses won't be in vain.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Even on a dreary Sunday, with a mostly empty Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, you can still find Paul Nichols and his daughter Annie handing out supplies to those in need.

"We have ponchos, deodorants, toothbrushes, toothpaste, coats, socks, gloves, hats, shoes," said Annie.

A life lost to addiction can be unimaginable, but Annie and Paul have lost several loved ones to drugs.

"My mom was involved in drugs ever since I was little and...in 2013 she ended up passing away. It was just sudden," said Annie.

Annie's father was also struggling with addiction at the time.

"Once the tragedies started hitting home with her mom," he said, "realizing that I'm going to have to show these girls that there's a better way."

Then, this past December, Paul's brother died.

"He overdosed on fentanyl of December this year," Paul said.

The very next month Paul's son -- Annie's brother -- also died from an overdose.

"It's just life-changing to not have him here anymore," said Annie.

They started gathering donations and have been out on the square every other Sunday since January. The father-daughter duo says they're now starting to come every week instead of every other week.

"Decided there's so many people that need help out here on the streets that really just need to feel human," said Paul.

This daughter-and-pop shop started gathering donations with their own money.

Paul, who works in construction, says about half his earnings go to the cause.

Family soon started chipping in.

"All family and friends, all through Facebook, all through our Amazon shopping list, everything," said Annie.

But word is spreading. Just within minutes of each other, Jarrell dropped off some food.

"I don't want to get too deep, but everybody needs things right now, you know?" Jarrell said.

Minutes later, a woman dropped off snacks her work company prepared.

Her five-year-old daughter, Skylar, helped pack up the box.

"I feel excited because I love people so much," Skylar said.

And Paul Nichols -- clean for 7 years now -- says the work keeps him grounded.

"I was there, I slept in the old Hotel Sterling, the old train cars, I've been there, I know what many of these guys go through."