Helping Spanish speakers in Hazleton area find COVID-19 vaccines

Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton is posting videos online in Spanish dispelling myths and a local newspaper written in Spanish is connecting readers to resources.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Amilcar Arroyo publishes the magazine El Mensajero based out of his office in downtown Hazleton.

Among the articles written in Spanish is an advertisement for a COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic.

He has made it his mission to educate members of the Spanish-speaking community here about how they can get the vaccine.

"The Hispanic community in Hazleton is big, it is growing and it is hard. Hard because of COVID-19. There is misinformation," Arroyo said.

At the start of the pandemic, Hazleton was one of the hardest-hit cities in our area.

Arroyo hopes his articles can separate fact from fiction.

"I ask them to get the vaccine because it is the only way to be protected and protect the community," Arroyo said.

Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton is also reaching out to the Spanish-speaking population to let them know more information about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jodi Lenko said the hospital is working with faith leaders in the community.

"There is a very predominant religious culture within the Spanish-speaking population, so we have been reaching out to them rather regularly," Dr. Lenko said.

The hospital is also posting videos on social media in Spanish dispelling misinformation.

"We're trying to tackle every myth that we hear in a variety of different ways but in a way that's specific to their community," Dr. Lenko said.

The hospital is taking vaccination appointments every weekday for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Information about how to register is in English and Spanish on the hospital's website.