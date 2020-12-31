Helping people stay warm and save money in Luzerne County

A volunteer group in Wilkes-Barre is helping people insulate their basements for free.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — If your home in Wilkes-Barre is especially cold this winter, John Bryan of the Wilkes-Barre Area Citizens Blight Committee says his group has your back.

"Don't worry, we're here to help," said Bryan.

John and a group of volunteers are usually seen around the city picking up trash, but right now their focus has shifted.

"The main thing is people are hurting and they have a lot of drafts in their house," explained Bryan. "They're losing a lot of money on heating. So we go in with the fiberglass insulation for the windows, the doors, ceilings, walls, and we have the insulation tubing, which we put in to prevent any freezing of pipes."

Thanks to donations of insulation and volunteers, John says they are helping people stay warm and save money.

"We've been in nine homes. We have two more to do on Saturday up on North Empire Street," explained Bryan. "They just have to give us a call, we're gonna go in. We're going to evaluate the situation. We're going to make sure we have the correct material and we're only going to be there, half-hour maybe an hour at the most depending and then we're in and out"

"There's no cost. There's no cost for labor. There's no cost for materials," continued Bryan. "There's no paperwork to have to worry about filling out. Because right now there are programs throughout, where they have all this paperwork and it might be 300 people ahead of them, even though they signed up back in 2018."