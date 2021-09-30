Help to overcome the hiring hurdles

A nonprofit in Luzerne County says there are still a lot of hurdles for some women trying to enter the work force.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A glance inside Dress for Success of Luzerne County, and you can see what it's all about.

"Our mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence, and we do this with a focus on career, so we can provide a network of support. We can provide career development tools, and we have some great clothing that could help them get on their way," said Linda Loop, founder and CEO.

Loop says it's not as simple as putting on a new outfit for some women to go out and get a job, especially for some of her clients who are trying to bounce back from the pandemic and need transportation or child care.

"People who have been on the minimum wage scale, can they afford a car? There's no buses," said Loop. "Put yourself in that position. If you had to call in two weeks off because your child was exposed to COVID, when you were exposed to COVID, what are you going to do?"

Loop hopes people will show a little more kindness before judging someone who is struggling to find work but wants women to know they can come through their doors and get the guidance they need to get started.