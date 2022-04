Crews are working throughout the area to restore service to thousands.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — The heavy wet snow brought down trees and power lines in parts of the area.

That includes the Harveys Lake area of Luzerne County.

UGI Electric lists about 2,000 homes and businesses in the dark on Tuesday. We found crews working to fix part of the problem here at Kunkle-Alderson Road Tuesday morning.

For the most up-to-date information on the outage, check out these outage maps:

