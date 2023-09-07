Flash flooding caused by heavy rains throughout Luzerne County

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree takes us to one neighborhood in Kingston where folks are trying to make the best of a bad situation.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Bella Espinal is new to the neighborhood on North Welles Street.

“When I first moved here, my boyfriend Tyler said the rain wasn't a huge issue here,” she said.

But she learned today that's not always the case.

“We were like, let's just try to get through this rain, and so we pulled up the road and thought we could make it through that big puddle,” Espinal added.

“Yeah, and they got too deep at that point to turn around, and I think they hydro-locked,” Jeremiah Taylor from Kingston said.

“We got out the other end with a dead car,” Espinal mentioned.

“They ended up having to get the car towed, unfortunately,” said Taylor.

And while the streets are now completely clear for cars to pass through, earlier this morning at 11 p.m., North Welles Avenue was completely submerged in water.

“A lot of cars came through, it was only up at around three or four inches, but when you get in the middle of that intersection, it was far deeper,” added Taylor.

Deep enough for Larry Savage to take a special kind of stroll around the neighborhood.

“I thought it was a little deeper, but it was still deep enough to kayak,” he said.

He keeps his kayak on his front porch just in case the heavy rain turns his home into a waterfront property.

“Yeah, every summer, this area floods at least three to four times,” Savage said.

And the neighbors agree Bella Espinal's car isn't the first or the last that will find itself stuck.

“So if you don't know how deep the water is, just turn around. Like if you're not 100% sure that the water is less than two inches or so, just turn around,” Taylor explained.

Or perhaps another, safer alternative.