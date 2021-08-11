Heat won't hinder competition in Wilkes-Barre

One family took to the disc golf course at Nesbitt Park despite the high temperatures and humidity.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The hot summer sun isn't keeping one family from a round of disc golf at Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre.

"It's a good time, blow off some steam. I've got off. That's really why I'm playing here," said Nicholas Neipert of Nanticoke. "Wednesday is a little hot; who really cares? You know, I want to play,"

The family tells Newswatch 16 they've played 70 rounds of disc golf so far this summer around the state. They say Nesbitt Park is the place to play if you're going to play in the middle of a heat advisory.

"This park is pretty good because a lot of it's covered with good shade, some big trees, so we just got to get through a few holes with a lot of the sunshine, but other than that, this is a good place to come," said Les Neipert of Mountain Top.

But the heat does present some challenges, especially when the sweat gets in their eyes.

"You can't really see, you have a bad throw, and you're going to lose the hole," explained Tyler.

One thing the heat doesn't interfere with, though, is their competitive spirit.

"I have more energy than they do because I'm younger. And I don't think they can handle me," said Tyler.

"I do think that it does play into my advantage a little bit," said Nicholas about the heat.

"I wouldn't say I'm better, but in the heat, I'm definitely, I have a lot better control in the heat than they do," argued Tyler.

"No matter what it is, he's going to try to take advantage of it and try to win, but he doesn't win that often. He thinks he does, but he doesn't," said their father Les.

"Oh, well, I mean, I think he's wearing himself down like, how old are you 62?" joked Nicholas to his father.

"I don't look 62, do I?" questioned Les. "I'm not 62. But even if I was, I'd still beat this guy."