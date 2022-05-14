Healthcare clinic held in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A healthcare clinic encouraged others to share their stories and help support each other.
The Northeast PA Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA held the clinic along South Main Street.
The people's clinic offered blood pressure checks, elderly and diabetic foot checks, state benefit sign-up assistance, and more.
There was also a story wall for people to share their own healthcare stories.
“We know that you know, throughout the pandemic that people's the disparity in health, people's ability to access and afford health has really grown. And that gap was already pretty wide before the pandemic so a lot of people have really been pushed in the healthcare crisis. And so our organization we believe that every person should have access to healthcare, regardless of their ability to afford it," said Jessica Boyles, Put People First PA.
This clinic was the first of three; the next two will be held on the second Saturday of June and July at the Intermodal Center.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.