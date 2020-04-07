Hazleton's Fourth of July fireworks show lights up community

Despite the pandemic canceling many communities Fourth of July celebrations, Hazleton city officials felt the show must go on.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Despite several communities in Northeastern and central Pennsylvania canceling their Fourth of July celebrations, people in Hazleton got bedazzled with a fireworks display.



The sky over this community park in Hazleton exploded with lights and color to the oohs and aahs of those watching below.

Brooke Coopman brought her 7-year-old daughter Aurora to see the fireworks display and to show off their patriotic pride.

"We are extremely grateful that they went ahead with it. We all needed someplace to go and something to see to feel a little bit normal right now,” said Coopman.



Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat said they made sure that social distancing measures were put in place.

With the park having 16 acres, organizers were able to spread everyone out.

"We have a large enough space that we could put picnic tables 10 feet apart. All the food trucks are following the 6-foot rule,” said Cusat.

Among the food trucks was The Grumpy Crab.

The vendors said they just started the company in February then the pandemic hit a month later; they are thrilled that this event was still a go.

"Since we're new, just being able to get out and be in public,” said Bill Gonzales. “Everything has really kind of canceled this whole summer, so it's made things a little bit tough.”

The McAdoo Fire Company was also able to make some much-needed money that was lost by the shut down by selling beer.

"A lot of our fundraising had come to a screeching halt during it with the loss of over fifty percent,” said McAdoo Fire Chief Robert Leshko



For those who wanted to be more disciplined in their social distancing, the city suggested that they tailgate at their cars.

"I came back to my car, I took off my mask and relaxed,” said Antonio Pollick.

And people here said as we make our way through this pandemic, this weekend is time to celebrate not only America's birthday but also the strength of our nation.

