Hazleton Public Transit breaks ground on new facility

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday just outside of Hazleton for a facility to repair and store city buses.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site along Old Airport Road in Hazle Township.

The new facility will be built near the Hazleton Municipal Airport.

It will house the city's fleet of 19 buses, vans, and service vehicles.

"You make an investment in infrastructure, you make an investment in families. In family safety, making sure our roads our bridges our public transit are safe. Also an investment in family-sustaining jobs," said Senator John Yudichak, State Senate District 14 (I).

Construction is expected to start in June.