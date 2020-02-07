Hazleton preps for Fourth of July celebration

The Greater Hazleton Area can expect to see the fireworks display from miles away.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Firefighters and DPW workers are getting City View Park in Hazleton ready to host the city's Fourth of July celebration on Friday night.

"We have worked as a community, hard, to drop our numbers down. We put together a very safe, social distancing event," said Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat.

Attendees are encouraged to come early and 'claim their space' with their vehicle or a blanket and chairs

Live music will start at 5 p.m. and 14 food trucks will be there, too. Cusat says there is plenty of space for people to come here and maintain a safe distance.

"We want to have something where people could really look at the summer that wasn't but yet still be safe enough to get together with immediate family," added Cusat.

While the grounds were getting cleaned up, Newswatch 16 set its sights a little higher and drove up a culm bank to catch a glimpse of the prep work for the main event.

People with the city tell Newswatch 16 the top of this culm bank next to the park is the best place to shoot off fireworks, so not only people at the park get a great view of the show, but also people who choose to stay home in the Greater Hazleton Area a view of the show, too.

"As far as you can see you're going to be able to see our display. Definitely. And we brought out the big, huge, 12-inch fuel mines that you'll be able to see them from, you'll see big fireballs from the top of this slate pile tomorrow night," explained Katie Koval with Celebration Fireworks.

Koval will be the lead shooter for the fireworks display. She's from the Greater Hazleton Area and says she couldn't be more proud to be a part of the festivities.

"I personally live in Sugarloaf and I think it's great to get us all out and try to have a little bit of social distancing but also being able to celebrate the holiday," added Koval.

Koval wouldn't give many details away about what to expect in the sky above the city tomorrow, just that it's going to be bigger and more impressive than last year.

"This show has become very close to my heart and I really look forward to being able to support our community and give them something that hopefully 'wows' them and lifts their spirits in such a crazy time that we have been going through," said Koval.