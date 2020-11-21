Hazleton Police searching for road rage suspect

Police are searching for whoever fired two shots in a road rage incident.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Hazleton Police are searching for a suspect who fired two shots during a road rage incident Friday night.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, police were dispatched to the area of West Broad Street and State Route 924 at approximately 11:40pm.

The caller reported that they heard several gunshots.

While the police were responding, Lehigh Valley Hospital reported that a male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses stated that the victim was stopped behind a vehicle in the traveling lane.

During a verbal dispute, the victim exited their vehicle and approached the other vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle then shot the victim twice.

Investigators say they are looking for a Hispanic male between 25 and 30.