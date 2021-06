Investigators believe Anthony Gambirazio is behind the shooting.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police are searching for two men they believe are responsible for a shooting in Hazleton.

Officials say a man was shot in the arm and pistol-whipped just after one in the morning Tuesday along West Magnolia Street.

Investigators believe Anthony Gambirazio and a second man, who witnesses say is Gambirazio's brother, are behind the violence.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.