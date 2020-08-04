Hazleton mayor pleads for social distancing during coronavirus outbreak

Luzerne County has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

HAZLETON, Pa. — The mayor of Hazleton is pleading with residents to adhere to social distancing guidelines in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials in Hazleton and three other surrounding communities have implemented a curfew, which they plan to extend through the end of the month.

U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright joined Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat for a news conference to address the federal response to the COVID crisis in Hazleton and the surrounding area.

During the conference, Rep.Cartwright spoke about complaints his office is getting about working conditions in the industrial parks in the greater Hazleton area. He said he has called on OSHA to come and inspect the facilities on a federal level. On a local level, Mayor Cusat is still urging residents to continue to social distance and follow the CDC and governor's guidelines as he said cases of COVID-19 continue to double and triple in the Hazleton area every few days.