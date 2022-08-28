Hazleton hosts Children's Fest

Families gathered in Luzerne county today for Children's Fest full of kid-friendly activities while also providing resources for parents in the Hazelton area.

HAZLETON, Pa. — The Hazle Township Community Park transformed into a Children's Fest put on by Hazleton Power. A group dedicated to sharing opportunities and resources for kids in the greater Hazleton area.

Children's Fest is a one-stop shop for families. A unique way to interact with local doctors and learn about county programs and extracurricular activities.

Organizations like the Pennsylvania State Police made sure to bring out all of their toys.

"I've never seen a helicopter in person before. So that was my first seeing one in person," said Edgardo Aguilar from Hazelton.

Organizers say this was their largest turnout yet. Giving exposure to places like the Hazleton Eye Specialists, who discovered a bigger need for vision services in their community.

"We are doing the spot vision screening for eye care, and we are realizing there are a lot of people out there not wearing glasses and probably not seeing their best," Jen Bissol, a technician with Hazleton Eye Specialists said.

"Patients, they don't know. Especially parents because in young children, their refractive error is always compensated because they're so young. But sometimes glasses and things like that can really help," said Hazleton Eye Specialists Technician Ann Fisher.

While the activities are kid-focused, this event is also a way for parents to learn about how to take advantage of programs designed to help families in the Hazleton community.

"I think it's really important because where do you find this information, especially when there's assistance and stuff out there, so it's great. Or if you don't know how to sign up for a certain program or when it's available," Hazelton Power Executive Director, Lauren Sanzi, said.

"If we don't do things like this, they're not going to know what's out there for the kids to do. There are a lot of things that are out there, but if it's not put out there, they don't know where to find it, unfortunately," said Sarah Molli, a parent from Hazleton.

Organizers with Hazleton Power say this year's Children's Fest was so successful, they're already looking forward to next year.