Luzerne County

Hazleton gunshot victim dies

Two people were shot in Hazleton Friday night. One of the victims died at the hospital early Monday.
Credit: WNEP

HAZLETON, Pa. — The coroner confirms that a man shot on Friday night in Hazleton has died.

Police were called to the intersection of South Fulton Court and East Noble Street for reports of gunshots. They found two victims there with gunshot wounds.

One of those victims — Felix Dini, 22, from Freeland — died at the hospital Monday morning.

Officials are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call the Hazleton Police Department at 570-459-4940.

