Hazleton gets grants to spruce up city

More than a million dollars in state grant money will soon benefit several major projects.

HAZLETON, Pa. — City of Hazleton Mayor Jeffrey Cusat calls city hall on North Street the "icon of the city."

But taking a look at the inside, there is a list of improvement projects the 110-year-old building desperately needs.

"We want to keep it historically correct, so therefore we are looking to fix the roof, the chimney where it is leaking through, the pipes inside the walks, the plaster, and the handicapped sidewalks and ramps need repairs also," said Mayor Cusat.

A total of $1.4 million in LSA grant money is coming to the city to help with three big projects, including $519,000 to fix up city hall.

Mayor Cusat met with State Senator David Argall and State Representative Dane Watro to talk about the impact this funding will have.

"It's bringing new life into an old town, and do I think Hazleton has got a great future ahead of it," said Senator Argall.

The YWCA on Church Street has sat empty for several years. Now more than $303,000 in funding will support the reopening process. Starting with providing childcare for the Hazleton community.

"What we keep hearing is the need. "We can't fill jobs because people don't have child care. So for us, that's a big place we can step in and help working families," said YMCA Development Director Lindsay Landis.

The other chunk of funding will benefit the business district on Alter Street by continuing projects like replacing the sidewalks

"A couple of years ago, we got a grant, and we designed from Diamond Avenue to Sixth Street, but the money was not enough to complete the project. So this money will be able to complete two blocks. It sounds like a lot of money, but it's only enough to do two blocks and a little bit more of the design phase," said Mayor Cusat.

All of these projects will be completed in phases. A timeline has yet to be determined.