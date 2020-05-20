Cap & gown drive-thru for Hazleton seniors

The mayor says he's proud of Hazleton, and the neighboring communities for banding together and supporting one another to get through this crisis.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Jasmine Beiler is a senior graduating from Hazleton Area High School; Tuesday she documented her classmates picking up their caps and gowns.

"It's been really different and I have been staying in my home for months now and coming out here to do this today, was really special," said Beiler.

Principal Rocco Petrone said, "We have teachers here, through the route, the teachers will wave goodbye to them, the students will stay within their car, get their chance to pick up their caps and gowns and some academic honors and we got everybody a t-shirt; it's just nice to see the students again."

"It's very heartwarming, especially having such a large district. 12,000+ students, 256 square miles. It's very heart warming," said Superintendent Brian Uplinger.

Jasmine Beiler remarked, "capturing the moment is like, really important to me. Because I want to be able to remember this. I don't know how many other classes will be able to say they had this, especially a little drive thru to get their cap and gowns, no ones going to have pictures of this is their year books, no one's going to have anything like this, we're our own unique class and I'm proud."

Graduation for these students will take place virtually. And as for next year? Plans are still up in the air.

"We don't know yet what that's going to look like but it's very pleasing to know that everybody is backing us in the process," Uplinger said.

Jasmine says everyone has been kind and excited to pose for pictures and to make sure moments like this aren't left out of her class' yearbook.

"It's just really a special moment and I am glad that I could do that for everyone."