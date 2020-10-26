Hazleton Area School District going virtual for two weeks

HAZLETON, Pa. — Another district in northeastern Pennsylvania has decided to suspend in-person classes.



Hazleton Area School District officials tell Newswatch 16 that the district will be virtual starting Monday, October 26.



Students will complete online classes for at least the next two weeks.



Officials say most students weren't back to in-person classes yet, so the change will only affect about 300 of the 12,000 students within the district in Luzerne County.