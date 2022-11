Congratulations are in order for a marching band from our area. Hazleton Area is officially state champion.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Congratulations are in order for the Hazleton Area marching band!

They won first place in their division at a state competition in Hershey this weekend called Cavalcade of Bands.

They competed against 24 other schools from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

It's been a long season for the Hazleton Area marching band.

They started practicing in August and won first place in four other competitions this season.