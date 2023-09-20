Hazleton Area High School gets thousands of dollars in upgrades.

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress introduces us to the volunteers behind the project.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A fresh coat of red paint is the start of a makeover for parts of the Hazleton Area High School.

"The Hazelton Area High School is 31 years old; it's an older building. It doesn't look old, but there are certain areas that do need to be renovated," said Hazleton Area Principal Tony Conston.

Dozens of volunteers from the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and Niagara Bottling Company's Niagara Cares initiative are lending a hand to do just that.

"We're all about providing kids with equal opportunities, and we really want to fill the gaps where we see them," said Courtney Stephens, assistant director of programs and grants with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.

The groups renovated several rooms in the building, including the weight room, complete with new free weights and gym equipment.

"Our renovation projects are focused on healthy lifestyles, which is a program we started with Niagara Cares focused on bringing quality programming and fitness to students," said Stephens.

Other rooms renovated were the teachers' lounge and the ROTC room. Volunteers spent much of the day piecing together furniture.

Volunteers are working on nearly $100,000 worth of upgrades at no cost to the district.

"It benefits the students, and it benefits the teachers. The idea of volunteerism is outstanding, and a number of the volunteers are former students, so it is good to see them. They are coming in, and they are excited about being able to renovate certain areas of this building," said Conston.

One of those volunteers is Candice Pop, a 1998 graduate of the Hazleton Area School District. She now has three kids of her own who walk the same halls she once did.

"It's been a wonderful experience. I got to walk the halls, see where my locker was, and enjoy the atmosphere of being back in high school again," said Candice Pop with Niagara Bottling Company.

Niagara Cares and the Cal Ripken Sr Foundation plan to do several more renovation projects just like this one.