Hazleton Area helping ELL students online

Students who are part of English Language Learner programs at Hazleton area schools are getting help when it comes to learning online this fall.

HAZLETON, Pa. — The Hazleton Area School district is working to ensure all ELL students, formally known as ESL, have all the tools they need to succeed this school year.

ELL stands for English language learner.

Teachers in the district will be working with the program Microsoft 365. School officials say by using this program, ELL teachers are able to create teams within the application, and then can virtually interact with their students on a regular basis on a specific channel.

"That student would be pulled from that writing class as described, they would move into that channel and have the instruction with that ELL teacher and then be moved back into the other classroom once that instruction has been completed," said Hazleton Area Superintendent Brian Uplinger.

Within the next few weeks, the school district and the Hazleton Integration Community Center are looking to initiate a plan to give bilingual students a more ideal and stable learning setting.

"We came up with a program through which we can use our computers, our empty classrooms space, bring children in for all online learning so that every child will have access to a computer and access to the internet," said Bob Curry, the co-founder of Hazleton Integration Project.

Social distancing and mask-wearing would be enforced, but the superintendent says this is a great way to make sure students are getting the help they need.

"We're not going to miss a beat with those kids. We need them to do the best they can. We need our instructors to do the best they can to get them back to what they did miss in the spring," said Uplinger.