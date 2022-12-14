Hawk rescued from Walmart entrance

It took the Game Commission more than 20 minutes to safely get the hawk to fly into the net.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There was a different wild kind of intruder at a Walmart in Luzerne County Wednesday morning.

The Game Commission worked to capture a hawk that was flying around the main entrance of the store in Pittston Township.

The unlikely visitor caused some commotion among shoppers as you can imagine.

The bird was then released back into the wild.