Harvest festival held in Luzerne County

DUPONT, Pa. — A celebration of the fall bounty was held in Luzerne County on Sunday.

Holy Mother of Sorrows along Wyoming Avenue in Dupont hosted its annual Harvest Festival.

The festival is all about embracing Polish heritage, traditions, culture, and food.

Organizers say it's a traditional Dozynski, which means to reap the rewards of the harvest. Families came out for homemade polish favorites like potato pancakes and pierogies.