Luzerne County

Happy Birthday, Logan!

One little boy in Luzerne County got quite the birthday celebration on Saturday.

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — Logan lives with Down Syndrome and is obsessed with tractor-trailers.

His mom works for Rhodes Scholar Trucking and the company made a special truck with Logan's photo on it for the party at West Wyoming Hose Company Number 1.

"When I first seen it I was very very emotional when I seen it, just the slogan 'embracing life' and that's exactly what it is! I can't imagine, you know if we didn't have him here with us," said Kristina Pollock, Logan's mom.

Rhodes Scholar Trucking has more than three dozen trailers in a series of awareness trailers, and now Logan's joins the fleet.

