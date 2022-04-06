Happy Birthday, Logan!

His mom works for Rhodes Scholar Trucking and the company made a special truck with Logan's photo on it for the party at West Wyoming Hose Company Number 1.

"When I first seen it I was very very emotional when I seen it, just the slogan 'embracing life' and that's exactly what it is! I can't imagine, you know if we didn't have him here with us," said Kristina Pollock, Logan's mom.