Happy 105th, Helen!

One hundred five trips around the sun—one young lady in Luzerne County has done it and her neighbors wouldn't let the day go by without a celebration.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Roses were delivered to Helen Wilkes on her family's porch near Nanticoke in honor of her 105th birthday.

“Oh, I'm feeling fine, great! All this commotion,” said Helen, when we asked her how she was feeling.

But that wasn't all. Community members came together to have a parade in Helen's honor too.

“Just wanted to make a bright moment because there's been so much bad news, especially during the pandemic. Happy things are canceled, weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and this is monumental for her, so we wanted to make it special for her,” said Newport Township Commissioner Deb Zaleski.

First responders and neighbors drove by to say hello and happy birthday.

“Such a wonderful world to think little ol' me could have all of this, it's unbelievable,' said Helen.

Family members say it was the least anyone could do.

“I remember when I was pregnant with my son over three years ago, I prayed that you know she would get to meet him and here we are. He's three and a half, I have another one on the way and she's still kickin’. She's doing great. She's amazing,” said Helen’s granddaughter-in-law Lindsey Wilkes.