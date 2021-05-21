Happy 103rd birthday, Nora!

Nora is originally from Ireland.

DALLAS, Pa. — Some birthday wishes are in order for a woman in Luzerne County.

Nora Derhammer turned the big 103 on Friday!

Nora's loved ones planned a small outdoor celebration at the Meadows Nursing and Rehab in Dallas to mark the big day safely.

Nora, who is originally from Ireland, has now lived through not one but two pandemics: COVID-19 and the Spanish Flu.

"I love all those kids, all these people, and I thank you for coming to see me. I'm still healthy. I'm never sick. I'm just old," said Derhammer.

Newswatch 16 asked Nora to share her secret to a long life. She said that despite being 103, she's always just 25-years-old in her head.